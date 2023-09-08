Portsmouth Traffic Alert for Court Street/Bart Street/Pavilion Drive Improvements

By: City of Portsmouth

The Court Street/Bart Street/Pavilion Drive Improvements project will involve upgrading the intersections to include new traffic signals and poles, new controllers, pedestrian signals, crosswalks, ADA ramps, and other improvements as required. The construction will start the week of September 11, 2023, and last through the end of February 2024. The existing roads within the project limits will be reduced to one lane during construction. Additional notifications will be provided for any complete shutdowns as needed. Pedestrian detours will be in place to direct individuals around the work zone. For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at (757) 393-8592.