Portsmouth Traffic Alert

The Department of Engineering announces that Lincoln Street between Gilmerton Avenue and Chestnut Street will be closed Monday, July 13th, thru Friday, July 17th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Flaggers will direct traffic during sewer installation work.

For more information, please call 393-8592.

Elizabeth River Ferry to Resume Schedule

The Elizabeth River Ferry will resume its regular summer service this Sunday, July 12th. You can catch it every 15 minutes during peak hours from High Street Landing and North Landing. All customers age 10 and older are required to wear some type of facial covering and to continue practicing social distancing while on board. Children and students under 18 ride for free. For more information, please call HRT Customer Service at 222-6100 or click on the following link: https://gohrt.com/routes/ferry/ .