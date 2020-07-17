Portsmouth Traffic Alerts
The Department of Engineering announces that flaggers will direct traffic during milling and paving operations on Fairview Circle N, Fairview Circle S, Fairview Court, and Maupin Avenue between Fairview Circle S and Greenwood Drive next week. There will be moving lane closures with two-way traffic maintained during the work scheduled from Monday, July 20th, until Friday, July 24th, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.
The current Lincoln Street closure between Gilmerton Avenue and Chestnut Street will be extended until Friday, July 24th.
Flaggers will direct traffic during the sewer installation work from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily.
For more information, please call 393-8592.