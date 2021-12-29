Portsmouth Traffic Alerts| HRT- New Year’s Holiday Schedule

Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering announces the upcoming and continuing lane and road closures during infrastructure work throughout the City of Portsmouth —

· Elliott Avenue, between Gygax Avenue and Dekalb Avenue, will be closed from Monday, January 3rd, at 8 a m., through Monday, March 7th, at 5 p.m. A signed detour will be in place for this 24-hour road closure during work for Woodland Park.

Twine Avenue, between King and High Streets, will be closed through Monday, January 31st. A signed detour is in place for this road closure during work related to the Hampton Roads Community Health Center.



North Street, between Middle and Court Streets, will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily until approximately January 30th. This road closure is during water and sewer system infrastructure work of the City of Portsmouth.



For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.