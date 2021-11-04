Portsmouth: Veterans Day Holiday/ Early Trash Collection

City of Portsmouth to Observe Veterans Day Holiday

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Thursday, November 11th, in observance of the Veterans Day Holiday.





Thursday Trash Will Be Collected in Advance on Wednesday -There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Thursday, November 11th, and all Thursday routes will be collected in advance on Wednesday, November 10th. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at 393-8663. (FLYER ATTACHED)

Portsmouth Public Library – Libraries will be closed on Veterans Day.

November is “Picture Book Month”. Seasonal picture books to share with your little ones await at your nearest location! Use your PPL card to start checking out e-books, downloading music, movies, and more at www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org. Remember, your Digital Branch Library offers virtual services 24/7!

Please call 393-8501 for more information.

Portsmouth Museums and Tourism – The Children’s Museum of Virginia and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum will be open on Veterans Day.

The Children’s Museum of Virginia’s hours of operation are Wednesdays through Sundays with two timed slots: 9 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Museum is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. On Thursdays in November, all visitors will receive a special rate of $5 per person during our ThursYAY campaign. All visitors, including members, are required to purchase tickets in advance online at www.ChildrensMuseumVirginia.com. For more information, call 393-5258.

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum’s hours of operation are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Sundays, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Museum is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Admission will be by donation. On Veterans Day, be sure to visit the museum to “meet” historical veterans through their photographs, uniforms, and mementos which are on exhibit in the gallery during the month of November.

For more information, call 393-8591 or visit www.PortsmouthNavalShipyardMuseum.com.

The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center is temporarily closed due to installation of the Winter Wonderland: The Coleman Nursery Collection which opens to the public November 26th through December 31st.

For more information, call 393-8543 or visit www.PortsmouthArtCenter.com.

The Lightship Portsmouth Museum and the Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum are temporarily closed. For more information call 393-8591.

The Visitor Welcome Center, located at 206 High Street, is open every day of the week, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Parks & Recreation

The following Recreation Centers will be closed on Thursday, November 11th, in observance of Veterans Day, and will reopen on Friday, November 12th:

Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center, Cradock Recreation Center,

The Senior Station, Cavalier Manor Recreation Center

The following Recreation Centers will be open on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

J.E. Parker Recreation Center, Sportsplex Gym

Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk. Picnic shelter rentals are available online at www.portsmouthparks.com.

Golf Courses will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Please call ahead to ensure availability.

– The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, call 465-1500.

– Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, call 393-8600 or visit: www.portsvagolf.com.