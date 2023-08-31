PORTSMOUTH’S FIRST CITIZEN EVENT GIVES MORE THAN $85,000 BACK TO LOCAL COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS

By: City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth’s First Citizen of 2023, Dwight Schaubach, is elated to be able to give back $85,956.68 to his local community following the 82nd annual Portsmouth First Citizen awards banquet. A longtime resident of Hampton Roads and industrious champion for the City of Portsmouth, Schaubach selected the Children’s Museum of Virginia and Salvation Army of Portsmouth as two of the event beneficiaries. “It has been my honor to invest in the city of Portsmouth along with the Salvation Army and the Children’s Museum to further enhance and support the community through their programs,” said Schaubach. Hosted and organized by the Portsmouth Service League, the third beneficiary, this event continues to showcase the inspiring and hardworking individuals who exemplify the spirit of citizenship by willingly giving their time to make Portsmouth a better place to live, work, and play.

The Children’s Museum of Virginia is a place where kids are encouraged to imagine, explore, and discover. Here they can step inside a world where bubbles grow bigger than they are, where the forces of energy electrify and spark their imagination, and where the life of a farmer, banker, or scientist becomes a bit more real. At its core, the Museum’s mission is to instill a lifelong love of learning in children through STEAM-focused programming and play to show them they can aspire to be and do anything.