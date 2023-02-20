Portsmouth’s Million Hearts Blood Pressure Screening Events

By: City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth VA – In recognition of Heart Health Month, Healthy Portsmouth Coalition, in partnership with the City of Portsmouth and local community advocates, aims to increase education, awareness, and action to lower the incidence rates of hypertension in the City of Portsmouth by offering blood pressure screenings.

The Healthy Portsmouth Million Hearts Blood Pressure screenings will run from Monday, February 20th through Sunday, February 26th. The project aims to screen a minimum of 1,000 people, focusing on populations experiencing health inequities, primarily Black and low-income residents.

High blood pressure is the leading cause of heart attack and stroke in the United States and can also damage your eyes and kidneys. One in three American adults has high blood pressure, and only about half have it under control.

Portsmouth ranks among the least healthy localities in Virginia (113 out of 124) and has high hypertension, heart attack, and stroke rates.

Healthy Portsmouth, its community partners, and leading health agencies encourage participation and promotion of blood pressure screenings throughout the City to support early detection and treatment by knowing your risks and making healthy lifestyle choices.

Million Hearts® 2027 is a national initiative co-led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

For times and locations of the Blood Pressure Screenings, go to:

https://www.facebook.com/HealthyPortsmouth/events

Portsmouth residents are also encouraged to join the two digital learning platforms partnering with Healthy Portsmouth for this event: