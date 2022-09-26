Portsmouth’s Palamarchuck Receives Community Service Heroes Award

By: City of Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth is proud to announce that Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Palamarchuck has received the 2022 Coastal Virginia Chamber of Commerce Community Service Heroes Award. Mr. Palamarchuck was presented the award during the Coastal VA Chamber of Commerce’s (CVCC) 2nd annual event which was held at the Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach on September 15th.

The CVCC’s first awards in 2021 honored “COVID Heroes” and the 2022 awards honored a diverse group of individuals who give tirelessly to help our communities. Award recipients were nominated by local mayors and CVCC staff, with Portsmouth Mayor Shannon E. Glover nominating Mark Palamarchuck.

As the Director of the City of Portsmouth’s Department of Parks and Recreation, Mark Palamarchuck leads a staff of 74 full-time employees, 150 part-time employees, and dozens of contractors and partnering organizations. Although the Department regularly focuses on community engagement and equity for all citizens, this past year, staff renewed this focus in an effort to give back more to the youth of Portsmouth.

Mr. Palamarchuck and his team identified traditionally underserved areas of the city and programmed activities and events in those communities. Recognizing that an undertaking of this magnitude would require partnerships, Parks and Recreation was fortunate to find several organizations already committed to improving the quality of life for the citizens of Portsmouth. Through partnerships with organizations like Big H.O.M.I.E.S., Give Back 2 Da Block, BOYS Inc., Stop the Violence 757, Portsmouth Police Athletic League, Hard Times Skate Shop, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and more, the Department of Parks and Recreation was able to create and implement more than 30 different afterschool and specialized programs for these traditionally underserved communities. The programs which were free for Portsmouth youth, included sports, education, mentoring, vocational skills training, tutoring, STEM, field trips, and more.

Mr. Palamarchuck shares this recognition with his team and stated that, “The real heroes are the staff of the Parks and Recreation Department, and the staff of our amazing community partners.”

For more information about the CVCC awards, contact JP “Gus” Godsey at JP@coastalvachamber.com; 757-656-5865; or 757-685-6400. The complete list of the 2022 CVCC Community Service Heroes is provided below.

