Portsmouth’s Safe Trunk or Treat Returns!

The City of Portsmouth’s Safe Trunk or Treat event will return this year! Load your little ghouls and goblins in the family car and join us on Saturday, October 23, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion and Festival Park.

Partnering with the Portsmouth Police Department and various city departments, we welcome you to wear your best costume and get your candy bags ready! We’ll supply the candy and pass it out safely! Come to enjoy children’s games, crafts, and fun for the whole family. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Please note, due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will not host the haunted house this year. For more information, call 757-393-8481.