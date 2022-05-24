Portsmouth’s Senior Care Incentive Program Continues

By: City of Portsmouth

Many of Portsmouth’s 65 year-old and above citizens came to the SportsPlex today for the second week of the City’s Senior Care Incentive Program. Operations ran smoothly and residents who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, received a thank you $100 gift card for helping end the spread of COVID-19. If you haven’t picked up your gift card yet and you meet the requirements, the remaining two program dates are: Tuesday, May 24th from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Wednesday, May 25th, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Required items: proof of Portsmouth residency, your COVID-19 vaccination card, a state-issued identification card or license, and your application: https://www.portsmouthva.gov/DocumentCenter/View/12387/Senior-Care-Incentive-Application.

