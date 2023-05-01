Portsmouth’s Sherri Neil Appointed to NLC Committee

By: The City of Portsmouth

Portsmouth, VA — Sherri Neil, Intergovernmental Affairs Manager for the City of Portsmouth, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Small Cities Council. Ms. Neil was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.

“It is quite an honor to be selected to serve on this national committee representing the City of Portsmouth. I am humbled to be in a position to give voice to our needs and concerns while helping to craft and advance initiatives that advocate for the needs of our city and of cities similar in size. Furthermore, it is advantageous to be in this position to identify programs, policies and funding initiatives that can benefit Portsmouth,” said Ms. Neil.

As a member of NLC’s 2023 Small Cities Council, Ms. Neil will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.

“Our member councils give voice to what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington. “I am proud to have Ms. Neil join NLC’s 2023 Small Cities Council. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to address the toughest challenges facing our communities and ensure that America’s cities, towns and villages have the resources they need to thrive.”

The leadership of this year’s council will consist of Chair Vice Mayor Jan Arbuckle, Grass Valley, CA; Vice Chair Vice Mayor Diana Nelson, Mason, OH; and Vice Chair Councilmember Travis Bruton, Glenn Heights, TX.

For more information on NLC’s member councils, visit: https://www.nlc.org/current-initiatives/member-councils-2/.