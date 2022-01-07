Portsmouth’s Sherri Neil Appointed to NLC Committee

PORTSMOUTH’S INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS MANAGER SHERRI NEIL

APPOINTED TO SERVE ON NATIONAL LEAGUE OF CITIES’

TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES FEDERAL ADVOCACY COMMITTEE

The City of Portsmouth’s Intergovernmental Affairs Manager Sherri Neil has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2022 Transportation and Infrastructure Services (TIS) Federal Advocacy Committee. Ms. Neil was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia.

“I am honored and humbled to be reappointed to this Committee for the fifth time. My participation on this committee provides another voice to have our city, region and state’s issues placed at the forefront of federal public policy transportation and infrastructure issues,” said Ms. Neil.

As a member of NLC’s TIS committee, Ms. Neil will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s municipalities before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia. “I am excited to have Ms. Neil serve on the TIS committee and look forward to working with her to fulfill the promise of America’s cities, towns and villages.”

The full leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Elaine Clegg, Council President, City of Boise, ID, Vice Chair Joseph Geierman, Mayor, City of Doraville, GA, and Vice Chair Barbara Odom-Wesley, Councilmember, City of Arlington, TX.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.