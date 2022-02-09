Positive Energy, Inc. Cleans Newsome Park Community

By City of Newport News

Newsome Park Elementary is looking even better now thanks to Positive Energy, Inc! During two community clean-ups at Newsome Park Elementary, over 50 volunteers participated collected 82 bags of trash and 345 cigarette butts, as well as numerous aluminum cans and food/candy wrappers. Positive Energy, Inc. is a volunteer program that encourages youth and adolescents to make positive choices while creating avenues for adults to serve as positive role models. Volunteers during the collection at Newsom Park included active duty military and veterans, working alongside young people to beautify our community. They group enjoyed working together to make a difference in Newport News. To view a recap of their efforts and see the fun they had during the project, check out the project recap video. If you’d like to learn how you or your group can make a difference, visit the Adopt a Spot webpage or call 757-933-2311.