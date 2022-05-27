Positively Portsmouth” Special & LIVE Parade Programs

By: City of Portsmouth

On Memorial Day…

WGNT Channel 27 and WTKR Channel 3 To Air

“Positively Portsmouth” Coast Live Special at 9 a.m.

Portsmouth’s 138th Annual Memorial Day Parade LIVE at 10 a.m.

WTKR will present a “Positively Portsmouth” Coast Live Special which will air at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 30th, AND…at 10 a.m., WTKR/WGNT will present Portsmouth’s 138th Annual Memorial Day Parade, LIVE! Each of these segments will also be posted on https://www.wtkr.com/coast-live. To view the promotional videos, starting tomorrow, visit https://www.facebook.com/CoastLiveon3.



