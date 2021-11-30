PPL’s Holiday Reading Challenge | Lane Closures

It’s time for the Portsmouth Public Library Holiday Reading Challenge!

Download the Beanstack app or go to https://portsmouthpubliclibraryva.beanstack.com/ to register for an account. Enter the challenge and track the books you read or that you read to your child. Earn all the badges and win a prize! The challenge will run until Wednesday, December 15th. If you need help setting up your account, please stop by your local branch and they can get you up and reading! This challenge is open to ages birth to adult.

Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures during project work of the Department of Public Utilities:

Wednesday, December 1st, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Right turn lane closure, George Washington Highway southbound at Victory Boulevard

· Right through lane closure, George Washington Highway southbound at Victory Boulevard

Thursday, December 2nd, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Left through lane closure, George Washington Highway northbound at Victory Boulevard.

· Right through lane closure, George Washington Highway northbound at Victory Boulevard.

Friday, December 3rd, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Right lane closure, Victory Boulevard westbound between George Washington Highway and Bird Lane

Additional lane closures during infrastructure work:

· The right lane of westbound Turnpike Road, from Phillips Avenue to Gothic Street, will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday, November 30th, until Thursday, December 2nd, during Columbia Gas work.

Greenbrier Road, between Surry and Albemarle Streets, will be closed through Monday, December 6th, at 5 p.m. A signed detour is in place during this 24- hour closure for sewer system-related work.



The outside westbound lane of County Street, between Effingham Street and Chestnut Street, will be closed daily through Tuesday, December 14th, 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. during asphalt repair work.



For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.