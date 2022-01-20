PPS After School Events Cancelled | New From VDOT -“STAY OFF ROADS TO AVOID HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS”

SUFFOLK—Hampton Roads will see two major snow events over the next few days that will directly impact the traveling public. The first, starting as early as Thursday afternoon rush hour, will begin as rain and convert to snow as the storm continues through the night. The second event, beginning Friday morning and lasting into Saturday, will bring heavy snow accumulation to the region. The snow, combined with falling pavement temperatures and ice, will result in dangerous driving conditions.











Motorists must avoid travel during and immediately following the storm on Friday and Saturday.











The safest place during a storm is inside. If travel is unavoidable and absolutely necessary, motorists must plan to complete travel before snowfall begins and remain off the roads until they are passable. This will keep drivers safe and allow Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews to do their jobs.











VDOT crews completed pre-treatment activities on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Anti-icing trucks spread roughly 60,000 gallons across district interstates, as well as state-maintained primaries and high-volume secondary routes to help prevent icing.











Due to the nature of their structure, bridges and overpasses are known to freeze first and maintenance crews will monitor conditions to treat those and other identified areas as needed. Crews will work in shifts as part of 24-hour operations to plow and treat roads as necessary for the duration of the event. With the possibility of high winds, crews are also on standby to assist with downed trees, branches and debris that may fall across the roads.











Reminders:





· Stay home. Avoid all nonessential travel.





· Give crews time to treat roads.





· If snow or ice is on the road, conditions are hazardous.





· Call 911 if you have an emergency.

