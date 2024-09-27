Events Local News PPS State of The Schools September 27, 2024 HRMessenger Staff City of Portsmouth, Portsmouth va Tweet Portsmouth State Of The Schools Wednesday, October 16th | 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Rivers Casino Event Center Join the Portsmouth Schools Foundation for the Portsmouth State of the Schools Breakfast, where Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy, III will serve as the keynote speaker and share not only about the division’s current achievements but also the future for Portsmouth Public Schools. Use this link to register or for more information: https://bit.ly/3XlHwOx. Tweet