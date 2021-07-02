Practice Safety this Independence Day A message from the Newport News Fire Department

The Newport News Fire Department would like to remind residents and visitors to practice fire safety this 4th of July. It is unlawful for any person in the City of Newport News to own, sell, possess, store, display, use or explode any fireworks, including sparklers. Fireworks displays should be left to professionals to avoid injuries that result from personal use. The National Fire Protection Association states that incidents involving consumer fireworks lead to thousands of people being treated in U.S. emergency rooms each year. These injuries are often extremely painful and require long-term recovery.

The Newport News Fire Department recommends the following guidelines to be safe this holiday:

Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors. The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches. Keep pets and children at least three feet away from the grill area. Keep your grill clean. Never leave your grill unattended and ALWAYS make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it. Dispose of hot coals properly – never place them in plastic, paper, or wooden containers.

Teach your children that matches and lighters are tools, not toys.

Virginia Fire Codes prohibit the use of charcoal burners, other open-flame cooking devices, and LP-gas grills on combustible balconies or within 10 feet of combustible construction except one and two-family dwellings.

Improperly discarded smoking materials can turn a pleasant holiday into a disaster. Make sure that smoking materials are discarded properly, NOT extinguished in mulch beds or planters where wood materials can easily ignite.

Make sure all family members know how to “Stop, Drop and Roll” if clothing catches on fire. Check your smoke detectors. If you are a Newport News homeowner and need a smoke detector installed, call the Smoke Detector Hotline at 247-8888 to have alarms installed free by the Newport News Fire Department.

In the spirit of Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of FUN in 2021, the City of Newport News is encouraging residents to commemorate the founding of our Nation by celebrating the great outdoors. Unfortunately, COVID impacted the city’s ability to host a large fireworks celebration this year, so instead the city is promoting SAFE and fun ways to experience, discover and explore a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities and amenities offered in its 36 parks. For more information on ways you can celebrate, visit nnparks.com.

For more information about the Newport News Fire Department, call 757-975-5030 or visit www.nnva.gov/fire.