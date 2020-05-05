Pre-Application Process for Eviction Prevention Assistance Program

Suspended Effective Noon on May 5

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 4, 2020) — Due to the large volume of pre-applications received, Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation is suspending the pre-application process for the Eviction Prevention Assistance program effective noon on Tuesday, May 5.

Case workers will continue to review and process pre-applications submitted before the cut-off deadline. Applicants will be contacted by phone for further screening.



An announcement will be made if, and when, the pre-application process is reopened. Residents are encouraged to check www.vbgov.com/evictionprevention periodically for updates.