Pre-Mother’s Day Celebration at Booker T. Washington High School – April 8, 2023

Come and enjoy the Pre-Mother’s Day Celebration on April 8 from 1-4 p.m at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk. There will be performances from: The Boys Choir of Hampton Roads, Born 2 Praise Mime, songstress Sharon Davidson-Cook, and so much more. Portions of the proceeds will go to the Booker T. Washington Scholarship Fund.

For more information contact Joseph Ricks at 757-769-9759 or Ashley Avery at 757-770-6618 for tickets.