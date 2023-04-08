Arts & Entertainment arts and entertainment Events Featured Local Local News 

Pre-Mother’s Day Celebration at Booker T. Washington High School – April 8, 2023

Come and enjoy the Pre-Mother’s Day Celebration on April 8 from 1-4 p.m at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk. There will be performances from: The Boys Choir of Hampton Roads, Born 2 Praise Mime, songstress Sharon Davidson-Cook, and so much more. Portions of the proceeds will go to the Booker T. Washington Scholarship Fund. 

For more information contact Joseph Ricks at 757-769-9759 or Ashley Avery at 757-770-6618 for tickets.

