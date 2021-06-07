Pre-Register for the NNPL 2021 Summer Reading Challenge

Hey Newport News, are you up for the challenge? This summer, Newport News Public Library (NNPL) is once again challenging the community to read 500,000 minutes. That averages out to only 12 hours total or two hours each week. We did it last year; let’s do it again!

The theme of the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge is “You Are What You Read” and participants can enjoy a variety of information and fun programs about healthy living. Pre-register beginning today, June 7, and start logging your minutes! Participants who register and log their reading minutes throughout the challenge are eligible to win weekly prizes! The more you read, the more chances you have to win, so be sure to keep track.

This challenge is open to all ages. To join in this community effort, register on the NNPL website and check their Events Calendar to get a list of virtual and in-person outdoor events. Follow the NNPL Facebook page for the latest updates. Let’s read and win together!