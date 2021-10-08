Prepare for a STEM Career at Brooks Crossing

Now is the perfect time to embark upon an exciting new career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). The Brooks Crossing Innovation Lab (iLab) and Old Dominion University have partnered with the Peninsula Regional Education Program and EmPower All to launch a FREE Job Readiness Program. From November 1 – 19, young people ages 18-24 can attend sessions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the iLab at 550 30th Street to gain the training and education needed for jobs in high-demand industries. Sessions include hands-on training, leadership development and industry credentialing. Students will learn from industry experts and take field trips to visit local STEM employers. By the end of the session, participants will be prepared for STEM jobs, including:

App Developer

Programmer

Set Designer

3D Modeler

Commercial Printer

Music Beat Maker

To learn more, attend a free information session on October 18 at 10 a.m. at the iLab. Email brookscrossing@odu.edu or call 757-975-5306 to register or for more information.