The National Weather Service’s Wakefield Office issued a briefing this morning, encouraging residents to prepare for another hot week. We should expect to start the week with temperatures in the 90s and heat index values ranging from 98-104 degrees. Afternoon and evening scattered thunderstorms will be possible both today and Tuesday. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, storms may produce locally heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds. Below are some ways you can stay safe in extreme heat.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.Never leave a child, adult or pet inside of a parked car, even with the windows cracked.Pace yourself! If you have to be outdoors working, go at a slower speed and try to pick cooler times, like the morning or evening.Watch for the symptoms of heat-related illness.

Extreme heat isn’t the only thing we need to pay attention to this week. The remnants of Ida will impact the region on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms associated with this system could produce some instances of flash flooding and isolated severe storms will also be possible. Cooler and drier weather is anticipated late this week and into the weekend. Outside of the remnants of Ida, no other tropical systems pose an imminent threat to the local area. That doesn’t mean we can let down our guard. Prepare now for storms that could affect our area. Know Your ZonePack a KitMake a PlanSign up for NN AlertGet Flood Insurance Follow the National Weather Service’s Wakefield office on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date weather information and keep an eye on the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages.