Prepare for Inclement Weather Tomorrow Tropical Storm Elsa predicted to affect Hampton Roads on Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for most of Hampton Roads. While Newport News is not included in the Watch, neighboring municipalities are listed, so residents are encouraged to take similar precautions. We should expect heavy rain and thunderstorms Thursday, with the possibility of tropical storm force wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes also may occur, particularly near southeast Virginia, northeast North Carolina and the Eastern Shore. Minor tidal flooding is also possible.

Review your emergency plan with those who live in your home. While an evacuation has not been ordered, take this time to look up your evacuation zone and prepare for future storms. You should always have multiple ways to receive alerts and warnings, including:

Keep a close eye on the forecast and stay safe!