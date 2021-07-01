Prepare for Storms Before they Strike

It’s hurricane season, are you prepared? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts another active Atlantic Hurricane Season, but experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020. Now is the time to prepare for a storm. There are several important things you should do before a storm threatens our area, including:

While things typically start to get busy around August or September, remember that a storm can strike at any time. Preparedness is key!