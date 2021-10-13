Presentation of Southeast Community Resource Area Master Plan

At yesterday afternoon’s work session, City Council and the Newport News School Board were given a presentation on the Master Plan for the Southeast Community Resource Area (SECRA). The plan for this seven-block area (between Orcutt and Wickham avenues and 28th and 36th streets) was developed with community input through stakeholder interviews, open houses and community survey, and includes a new Huntington Middle School; community building that preserves the facade and cultural history of Huntington High, and contains a library, gym, community programming, pool and waterpark; courts; amphitheater; and community garden. The vision for the area is that it will be a 21st century one-stop shop that supports all residents, educates the mind, body and spirit, and creates a distinctive community gathering place. Learn more about SECRA and the Master Plan on the Planning Department’s website. Conveyance of City-Owned PropertiesCity Council approved the conveyance of 19 vacant, city-owned parcels in the Southeast Community for private development. This action is in support of the City’s ongoing efforts to encourage single-family residential development in the area, and the developers are restricted to only use the properties for single-family homes. Choice Neighborhoods Initiative AppropriationIn May 2019, the City and Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority were awarded a $30,000,000 Choice Neighborhoods Initiative Implementation Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grant requires a local match in the amount of 5% of the total CNI Implementation Grant. Last night, City Council appropriated $1,500,000 to the Department of Development to satisfy the grant’s local match requirements. The City match will support activities in the Housing, People and Neighborhood Plans, and will be provided over the course of the grant term from the operating budget and other sources.On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv. ​Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 26. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.