Preserving Pleasure House Point

Five facts about the restoration project of natural tidal wetlands

The Pleasure House Point Wetlands Restoration Project will re-establish approximately eight acres of tidal wetlands on City-owned property in the Pleasure House Point Natural Area.

In the early 1970s, over a million cubic yards of dredged material was placed in the area, filling all of the historic tidal wetlands and altering its natural state. In 2012, the City of Virginia Beach and partners acquired and preserved Pleasure House Point, protecting it from potential development.

Here are five things to know about the project.

Benefits to the Environment

The restoration of natural tidal wetlands will:

Contribute to the biodiversity and health of the ecosystem.

Provide natural flood protection by improving water retention and storm surge absorption.

Filter pollutants, improving water quality in the Lynnhaven River watershed.

Create opportunities for recreational activities such as fishing, birdwatching and nature observation.

Support of Flood Protection, Dredging and Road Improvements

The purpose of a mitigation project like this is to provide a way to offset tidal wetlands losses that occur elsewhere in the Lynnhaven River watershed. Restoring this area will create “credits” that are restricted for use with city/public projects only and are not available for private property owners or developers.

Current Cost Calculations

The original $3 million cost estimate is now 10 years old and based on concepts only. The new estimate of $12.1 million is based on a bid from the contractor, includes over 600 trees that will be planted, and reflects the significant increase in the price of construction over the past 10 years.

Hundreds of Live Oaks to Be Planted

In addition to low-lying wetlands grasses and plantings, over 600 trees will be planted including 336 live oaks and 192 water oaks. While all trees have value, live oaks and water oaks are hardwood trees with significantly more species value than pine, which is what is mostly on-site currently.

Looking Ahead

The Bayfront Advisory Commission was updated on Dec. 19 and a recording of the meeting is available to view for those who were unable to attend. A City Council vote on the transfer of money is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2025. If approved, construction will begin in February 2025.

For more information, project updates and FAQs, visit the Pleasure House Point Wetlands Restoration Project webpage. Questions on the project can be sent to phpwetlands@vbgov.com.