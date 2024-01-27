Education Featured 

PRESIDENT ADAMS-GASTON VISITS CAPITOL HILL

HRMessenger Staff , ,

President Adams-Gaston visits Capitol Hill to meet with legislators and advocate for Norfolk State University.


Dr. Eric Claville, Delegate Michael Feggans and President Javaune Adams-Gaston

Delegate Michael Feggans and President Javaune Adams-Gaston

Delegate Michael Feggans and President Javaune Adams-Gaston

President Javaune Adams-Gaston and NSU Alumnus, Delegate A.C. Cardozo

President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Delegate Robert Bloxom

President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Senator Angelia Williams-Graves

President Javaune Adams-Gaston and NSU Alumna, Delegate Candi Mundon King

President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Delegate Alex Askew

President Javaune Adams-Gaston and NSU Alumnus, Delegate Cliff Hayes, Jr.

President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Delegate Jackie Glass

