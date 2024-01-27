President Adams-Gaston visits Capitol Hill to meet with legislators and advocate for Norfolk State University.



Dr. Eric Claville, Delegate Michael Feggans and President Javaune Adams-Gaston



Delegate Michael Feggans and President Javaune Adams-Gaston



Delegate Michael Feggans and President Javaune Adams-Gaston



President Javaune Adams-Gaston and NSU Alumnus, Delegate A.C. Cardozo



President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Delegate Robert Bloxom



President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Senator Angelia Williams-Graves



President Javaune Adams-Gaston and NSU Alumna, Delegate Candi Mundon King



President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Delegate Alex Askew



President Javaune Adams-Gaston and NSU Alumnus, Delegate Cliff Hayes, Jr.