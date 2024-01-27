Education Featured PRESIDENT ADAMS-GASTON VISITS CAPITOL HILL January 26, 2024January 26, 2024 HRMessenger Staff Capitol Hill, Norfolk State University, Norfolk va Tweet President Adams-Gaston visits Capitol Hill to meet with legislators and advocate for Norfolk State University. Dr. Eric Claville, Delegate Michael Feggans and President Javaune Adams-Gaston Delegate Michael Feggans and President Javaune Adams-Gaston Delegate Michael Feggans and President Javaune Adams-Gaston President Javaune Adams-Gaston and NSU Alumnus, Delegate A.C. Cardozo President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Delegate Robert Bloxom President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Senator Angelia Williams-Graves President Javaune Adams-Gaston and NSU Alumna, Delegate Candi Mundon King President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Delegate Alex Askew President Javaune Adams-Gaston and NSU Alumnus, Delegate Cliff Hayes, Jr. President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Delegate Jackie Glass Tweet