President Biden Announces Key Nominees

By: Office of White House

WASHINGTON – Today, President Biden announces his intent to nominate the following individuals to serve as key leaders in his administration:

Amy L. Solomon, Nominee for Assistant Attorney General, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice

Milancy Harris, Nominee for Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Security & Intelligence, U.S. Department of Defense

Joey R. Hood, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Tunisia

Jonathan Henick, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Uzbekistan

Richard Glick, Nominee for Member and Chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Amy L. Solomon, Nominee for Assistant Attorney General, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice

Amy L. Solomon currently serves as Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Justice Programs (OJP), overseeing approximately $5 billion annually in grants to support state and local justice efforts. Solomon brings to this role more than three decades of government, think tank, and philanthropy experience and a deep commitment to social justice, racial equity, and improving the criminal justice system.

Before returning to DOJ in 2021, Solomon spent almost four years as Vice President of Criminal Justice at Arnold Ventures where she launched portfolios on corrections reform and expanding economic opportunity for justice-impacted populations. Solomon spent seven years in the Obama-Biden Administration, serving as Director of Policy and Senior Advisor at OJP. Solomon concurrently served as Executive Director of the Federal Interagency Reentry Council, a cabinet-level body responsible for spearheading the federal Ban the Box rule, fair housing guidance, the Second Chance Pell initiative, and Medicaid guidance for the justice-involved population.

Solomon spent 10 years at the Urban Institute, directing projects on prisoner reentry and public safety. She also worked at the National Institute of Justice, managed a community service program, developed reentry strategies for a Department of Correction, and worked with juveniles in probation, halfway houses, and school settings. Solomon holds a Master’s Degree in Public Policy from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Michigan.

Milancy Harris, Nominee for Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Security & Intelligence, U.S. Department of Defense

Milancy Harris is currently the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Irregular Warfare and Counterterrorism at the U.S. Department of Defense. Prior to taking this role, she served on the Intelligence Community Agency Review Team for the Biden-Harris Transition. Harris joined the Intelligence Community in 2004 as an Analyst with the Defense Intelligence Agency. Harris previously served in a variety of analytic and staff roles at the National Counterterrorism Center and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence until 2019. She also served as a Director for Counterterrorism on the National Security Council staff from 2015-2017. Outside of government, her work focused on technology governance issues and content moderation.

Originally from Wisconsin, Harris holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Marquette University and a Master’s Degree from The George Washington University.

Joey R. Hood, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Tunisia

Joey R. Hood is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor. Hood served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, U.S. Department of State, and was the Acting Assistant Secretary of the Bureau from January to September, 2021. Previously, Hood served in leadership positions overseas as the Chargé d’affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, the Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City, Kuwait, and the Principal Officer of the U.S. Consulate General in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Hood’s other assignments include service as the Deputy Director and the Acting Director of the Office of Iranian Affairs in the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, as the Public Affairs Officer of the U.S. Embassy, Doha Qatar, and as the Political-Economic Section Chief of the U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen. Hood earned a B.A. Degree from Dartmouth College and an M.A. Degree from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. Hood speaks French and Arabic.

Jonathan Henick, Nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Uzbekistan

Jonathan Henick, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service with the rank of Minister-Counselor, currently serves as the U.S. Department of State Chair at the College of Information and Cyberspace at the National Defense University. Previously, he served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau for South and Central Asian Affairs, where he was responsible for the countries of Central Asia, as well as Public Diplomacy and Press for all of South and Central Asia. Earlier, he served as Acting Deputy Coordinator of the Global Engagement Center where he helped to lead and coordinate U.S. efforts to counter disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran. Henick served as the Principal Deputy Coordinator and Acting Coordinator for the Bureau for International Information Programs. His other assignments include serving as the Minister Counselor for Public Affairs in Turkey, the Deputy Chief of Mission in Timor-Leste, as well as in other positions in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Portugal, and Uzbekistan. Henick has worked as a Fellow and Visiting Professor at The George Washington University and as a Diplomat-in-Residence at the East-West Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. He has received the Public Diplomacy Alumni Association Achievement Award. A native of New York, he speaks Russian, Portuguese, Turkish, and Azerbaijani, and holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Hawaii, a Master’s Degree in International Affairs from Columbia University, and a Bachelor’s Degree from Columbia College, Columbia University.

Richard Glick, Nominee for Member and Chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Chairman Richard Glick was named by President Biden to be Chairman of the Federal Regulatory Commission on January 21, 2021 and is serving a Commission term that ends June 30, 2022. Glick was nominated to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by President Donald J. Trump in August 2017 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on November 2, 2017. Before joining the Commission, he was General Counsel for the Democratic members on the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, serving as a Senior Policy Advisor on numerous issues including electricity and renewable energy.

Prior to that, he was Vice President of Government Affairs for Iberdrola’s renewable energy, electric and gas utility, and natural gas storage businesses in the United States. Glick previously served as a Director of Government Affairs for PPM Energy and before that was Director of Government Affairs for PacifiCorp. Glick served as a Senior Policy Advisor to U.S. Energy Secretary Bill Richardson, and before that was Legislative Director and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Dale Bumpers (D-AR). From 1988-1992, Chairman Glick was an Associate with the law firm of Verner, Liipfert, Bernhard, McPherson and Hand. He is a graduate of The George Washington University and Georgetown Law.