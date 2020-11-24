President-Elect Biden Announces Key Members of Foreign Policy & National Security Team

WASHINGTON – Today, President-elect Joe Biden announced key members of his foreign policy and national security team including Antony Blinken,

Secretary of State; Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security;

Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence; Linda Thomas-Greenfield,

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations; Jake Sullivan, National Security

Advisor; and John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

These experienced, crisis-tested leaders will start working immediately to

rebuild our institutions, renew and reimagine American leadership to keep

Americans safe at home and abroad, and address the defining challenges of

our time — from infectious disease, to terrorism, nuclear proliferation,

cyber threats, and climate change.

President-elect Joe Biden said, “We have no time to lose when it comes to

our national security and foreign policy. I need a team ready on Day One

to help me reclaim America’s seat at the head of the table, rally the

world to meet the biggest challenges we face, and advance our security,

prosperity, and values. This is the crux of that team. These individuals

are equally as experienced and crisis-tested as they are innovative and

imaginative. Their accomplishments in diplomacy are unmatched, but they

also reflect the idea that we cannot meet the profound challenges of this

new moment with old thinking and unchanged habits — or without diversity of background and perspective. It’s why I’ve selected them.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said, “President-elect Biden and I know

that the moment we walk into the White House, we will inherit a series of

unprecedented challenges. These crisis-tested national security and

foreign policy leaders have the knowledge and expertise to keep our

country safe and restore and advance America’s leadership around the

world. They represent the best of America. They come from different places

and reflect different life experiences. But they all share an unwavering

belief in America’s ideals and an unshakeable commitment to democracy and the rule of law. And they are the leaders America needs to help meet the challenges of this moment — and those that lie ahead.”

Today’s announcement includes several historic nominations and appointments.

* Antony Blinken, a former Deputy Secretary of State, will be nominated to

serve as Secretary of State having previously held top foreign affairs

posts on Capitol Hill, in the White House, and in the State Department.

* Alejandro Mayorkas, a former Deputy Secretary of DHS, who has been

confirmed by the U.S. Senate three times throughout his career, will be

the first Latino and immigrant nominated to serve as Secretary of the

Department of Homeland Security.

* Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a 35-year veteran of the U.S.

Foreign Service who has served on four continents, will be nominated to

serve as United Nations Ambassador and elevated the role to his Cabinet.

* Former Secretary of State John Kerry will fight climate change full-time

as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and will sit on the National

Security Council. This marks the first time that the NSC will include an

official dedicated to climate change, reflecting the president-elect’s

commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security

issue.

* Avril Haines, a former Deputy Director of the CIA and Deputy National

Security Advisor, will be nominated to serve as Director of National

Intelligence and will be the first woman to lead the intelligence

community.

* Jake Sullivan has been appointed National Security Advisor and will be

one of the youngest people to serve in that role in decades.

Tony Blinken has held senior foreign policy positions in two

administrations over three decades, and has advised President-elect Biden

on foreign policy since 2002.

From 2015 to 2017, Blinken served as Deputy Secretary of State under the

Obama-Biden administration. In that role, Blinken helped to lead diplomacy

in the fight against ISIL, the rebalance to Asia, and the global refugee

crisis, while building bridges to the innovation community. Before that,

Blinken served as Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy National

Security Advisor to President Obama. He chaired the Deputies Committee,

the administration’s principal forum for formulating foreign policy.

During the first Obama term, he was National Security Advisor to Vice

President Biden. Blinken served as Democratic Staff Director for the U.S.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee from 2002 to 2008 and was a member of President Clinton’s National Security Council staff from 1994 to 2001.

Prior to serving as foreign policy advisor during the Biden-Harris

campaign and transition, Blinken served as managing director of the Penn

Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement and was the Herter/Nitze Distinguished Scholar at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. Before entering public service, Blinken was a reporter for The New Republic magazine, writing extensively on foreign

policy. He is the author of Ally Versus Ally: America, Europe, and the

Siberian Pipeline Crisis. He has also served as a contributing opinion

writer for the New York Times and a global affairs analyst for CNN.

Blinken is a graduate of Harvard College and Columbia Law School. Blinken

graduated from high school in Paris, where he lived from ages nine to

eighteen.

Alejandro Mayorkas is the first Latino and immigrant nominated to serve as

Secretary of Homeland Security. He has led a distinguished 30-year career

as a law enforcement official and a nationally-recognized lawyer in the

private sector. Mayorkas served as the Deputy Secretary of the U.S.

Department of Homeland Security in the Obama-Biden Administration from

2013 to 2016, and as the Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration

Services from 2009 to 2013. During his tenure at DHS, he led the

implementation of DACA, negotiated cybersecurity and homeland security

agreements with foreign governments, led the Department’s response to

Ebola and Zika, helped build and administer the Blue Campaign to combat

human trafficking, and developed an emergency relief program for orphaned

youth following the tragic January 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Mayorkas

also created the Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate to

better ensure the integrity of the legal immigration system.

Mayorkas began his government service in the Department of Justice, where

he served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Central District

of California, specializing in the prosecution of white collar crime.

After nearly nine years as a federal prosecutor, he became the youngest

United States Attorney in the nation, overseeing prosecutions of national

significance, including the investigation and prosecution of financial

fraud, violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, public corruption,

violent crime, cybercrime, environmental crime, international money

laundering, and securities fraud.

Mayorkas has also led a distinguished legal career in the private sector,

at O’Melveny & Myers and most recently WilmerHale, where he has

specialized in strategic counseling and crisis management. He serves

several non-profit organizations focused on providing legal services to

the poor, refugee resettlement, and education for underprivileged youth.

Mayorkas was born in Havana, Cuba and was the highest-ranking Cuban

American to serve in the Obama-Biden Administration. Mayorkas received

his bachelor’s degree with distinction from the University of California

at Berkeley and a law degree from Loyola Law School.

Avril Haines has worked with President-elect Biden in various roles for

more than a decade, and will become the first woman to serve as Director

of National Intelligence. During the Obama administration, Haines served

as Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy National Security

Advisor from 2015-2017, during which time she led the National Security

Council’s (NSC) Deputies Committee. From 2013-2015, Haines was the Deputy

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency; she was the first woman to

hold both of these positions. Avril began her service in the Obama

administration in 2010 as the NSC Legal Advisor. From 2007-2008, Haines

served as Deputy Chief Counsel to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

while President-elect Biden served as chairman. Haines has led the

Transition’s National Security and Foreign Policy Team since its founding

in June 2020. Prior to that time, she served in various roles including

Senior Research Scholar at Columbia University; a Senior Fellow at the

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory; and a member of the

National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service. Haines

received her bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Chicago

and a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

Retired Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat, is

returning to public service after retiring from a 35-year career with the

U.S. Foreign Service in 2017. From 2013 to 2017 she served as the

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs, where she led the

bureau focused on the development and management of U.S. policy toward

sub-Saharan Africa. Prior to this appointment, she served as Director

General of the Foreign Service and Director of Human Resources

(2012-2013), leading a team in charge of the State Department’s

70,000-strong workforce.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield’s distinguished Foreign Service career

includes an ambassadorship to Liberia (2008-2012), and postings in

Switzerland (at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations), Pakistan, Kenya,

The Gambia, Nigeria, and Jamaica. In Washington, she served as Principal

Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of African Affairs (2006-2008),

and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Population, Refugees

and Migration (2004-2006).

Since 2017, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield has led the Africa Practice at

Albright Stonebridge Group, a strategic commercial diplomacy firm chaired

by former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. She was also the

inaugural Distinguished Resident Fellow in African Studies at the

Institute for the Study of Diplomacy from fall 2017 to spring 2019. She

joined ISD in spring 2017 as a Senior State Department Fellow. Ambassador

Thomas-Greenfield earned a B.A. from Louisiana State University and a M.A.

from the University of Wisconsin, where she worked towards a PhD. She

received an honorary Doctor of Law degree from the University of Wisconsin

in May 2018.

Jake Sullivan is currently a senior policy advisor to President-elect

Biden and formerly served as Deputy Assistant to the President and

National Security Advisor to then-Vice President Joe Biden in the

Obama-Biden administration. He previously served as Director of the Policy

Planning Staff at the U.S. Department of State and as Deputy Chief of

Staff to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. During his time in

government, Sullivan was a lead negotiator in the initial talks that paved

the way for the Iran nuclear deal and played a key role in the

U.S.-brokered negotiations that led to a ceasefire in Gaza in 2012. He

also played a key role in shaping the Asia-Pacific rebalance strategy at

both the State Department and the White House.

In the years following his service in the Obama-Biden administration,

Sullivan was a Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International

Peace, where he helped conceive and design a bipartisan task force project

on a foreign policy for the middle class. He also held teaching posts at

Yale Law School, Dartmouth College, and the University of New Hampshire.

He co-founded and co-chaired the advisory board for National Security

Action, a nonprofit national security advocacy organization, and served on

the advisory boards of a number of organizations involved in foreign

policy and national security. Sullivan was also a senior policy adviser on

the Hillary for America presidential campaign in 2016.

He holds a B.A. in political science and international studies from Yale

College; a M.Phil in International Relations from Oxford, where he was a

Rhodes Scholar; and a J.D. from Yale Law School. He grew up as the second

of five children in Minneapolis, Minnesota and is a proud product of the

Minneapolis public schools. He lives with his wife Maggie Goodlander in

Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

John Kerry served as America’s 68th Secretary of State, the first sitting

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman to serve as Secretary in over

a century.

Secretary Kerry elevated environmental challenges as diplomatic

priorities, from oceans to hydrofluorocarbons. He was a key architect of

the Paris Climate Accord, and signed the historic agreement to reduce

carbon emissions with his granddaughter on his lap. The New York Times

described Kerry as “America’s Mr. Diplomacy,” leading on challenges from

nuclear non-proliferation to extremism.

A Yale University graduate, Kerry volunteered for the Navy, serving two

tours of duty in Vietnam. He was awarded a Silver Star, Bronze Star with

Combat V, and three Purple Hearts. Kerry was elected Massachusetts’

Lieutenant Governor in 1982 and US Senator in 1984.

In 2009, Kerry became Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The first hearing he Chaired was on climate change. He also led Senate

efforts to ratify a landmark nonproliferation treaty, successfully

intervened in Afghanistan’s election crisis, and negotiated bipartisan

domestic climate change legislation.

Kerry’s 2018 memoir, Every Day Is Extra, was a best-seller. He has most

recently been Yale University’s Distinguished Fellow for Global Affairs

and Visiting Distinguished Statesman at the Carnegie Endowment for

International Peace spearheading programming on climate change and oceans.

He co-founded World War Zero to unite unlikely allies on climate change

and is a Board Member of the American Security Project.

He and his wife Teresa Heinz Kerry have a blended family of two daughters,

three sons, and seven grandchildren.





