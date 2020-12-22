President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Announce Additional Members of White House Senior Staff

WASHINGTON – Today, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect

Kamala Harris announced additional members of the White House senior

staff. These diverse, experienced, and talented individuals demonstrate

that the president and vice president-elect are building an administration

that looks like America and is ready to deliver results for working

families on day one.

“These experienced individuals are joining my administration to carry out

policies that will put our nation on a path to building back better than

ever before. They are respected leaders whose values and priorities align

with my own and who will dutifully execute their roles to serve the

American people. Their dedication to overcoming the challenges facing our

country are rooted in their diverse backgrounds and experiences, helping

deliver the change America needs in these difficult times,” said

President-elect Joe Biden.

“Our country is grappling with a pandemic, an economic crisis, a

long-overdue reckoning on racial injustice, and a climate crisis. To meet

these challenges, we need a team that reflects the very best of our

nation. These public servants have the knowledge and experience to help us

deliver on our commitment to build our country back better. And I look

forward to working with them to usher in a brighter future for all

Americans,” said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“We are building a White House staff to reflect the diversity of America

in every sense. These individuals have a breadth of experience, and will

bring a commitment to serving the American people each and every day. They will advance the bold agenda of President-elect Biden and Vice

President-elect Harris, creating a more just, equitable, and united

nation,” said incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Biographies of the appointees are listed below in alphabetical order:

Anne Filipic, Director of Management & Administration

Anne Filipic recently served as the Chief Program Officer and the Chief

Operating Officer at the Obama Foundation. Prior to joining the

Foundation, she led Enroll America, a national healthcare coalition

designed to maximize the number of Americans who enroll and retain

healthcare coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Filipic served as

Deputy Director of Public Engagement in the Obama-Biden White House and Deputy Director of Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of

Health and Human Services during the Obama-Biden Administration. She also served as the Deputy Executive Director of the Democratic National

Committee and on President Obama’s 2008 campaign. Originally from Ohio,

Filipic is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis.

Ryan Montoya, Director of Scheduling & Advance

Ryan Montoya served as the Director of Scheduling & Advance for

Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris on the Biden-Harris Campaign. Prior to

joining the campaign, Montoya served as the Chief Technology Officer for

the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. A veteran of both of President Obama’s

presidential campaigns, Montoya served as an Advance Associate in the

Obama-Biden Administration. Montoya served as a senior advisor on John

Edwards for President in the 2008 election cycle and as Elizabeth Edwards

Trip Director on John Kerry for President in 2004. During the Clinton

Administration, he served in the Office of the Secretary at the Department

of Energy. Montoya earned an MBA from Sacramento State University, an MA in International Relations from the Josef Korbel School of International

Studies at the University of Denver and a BA in Government and

International studies from University of Notre Dame.

Gautam Raghavan, Deputy Director of the Office of Presidential Personnel

Gautam Raghavan serves as Deputy Head of Presidential Appointments on the Biden-Harris Transition. Prior to joining the transition, Raghavan served as Chief of Staff to U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Previously, Raghavan served as an

Advisor to the Biden Foundation, and as Vice President of Policy for the

Gill Foundation, one of the oldest and largest private foundations

dedicated to the cause of LGBTQ equality. During the Obama-Biden

Administration, Raghavan served in the White House as the liaison to the

LGBTQ community as well as the Asian American & Pacific Islander

community, and in the White House Liaison Office for the U.S. Department

of Defense and as Outreach Lead for the Pentagon’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”

Working Group. A first-generation immigrant, Gautam was born in India,

raised in Seattle, and graduated from Stanford University. He lives in

Washington, D.C. with his husband and their daughter.

Vinay Reddy, Director of Speechwriting

Vinay Reddy serves as a speechwriter on the Biden-Harris Transition and

served as Senior Advisor and Speechwriter for the Biden-Harris Campaign.

He previously served as chief speechwriter to Vice President Biden in the

second term of the Obama-Biden White House, after which, he worked as Vice President of Strategic Communications at the National Basketball

Association. During the Obama-Biden Administration, he also served as

senior speechwriter at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the

Department of Health and Human Services, deputy speechwriter for the

Obama-Biden reelection campaign, and speechwriter for his home state

Senator, Sherrod Brown of Ohio. Reddy grew up in Dayton, Ohio, the middle of three sons in an immigrant family and is a product of Ohio public

schools from kindergarten to Miami University to The Ohio State University

College of Law. He currently lives in New York with his wife and their two

daughters.

Bruce Reed, Deputy Chief of Staff

Bruce Reed was Vice President Joe Biden’s Chief of Staff from 2011 to 2013

and traveled with him for the past year and a half as a Senior Adviser to

the Biden for President Campaign. Reed has spent 12 years working on

domestic and economic policy in the White House, and served as President

Clinton’s chief domestic policy adviser. He began his career as Senator Al

Gore’s chief speechwriter and was deputy campaign manager for policy of

the 1992 Clinton-Gore campaign. For the past five years, Reed has been

Co-Chair of the Aspen Institute’s Future of Work Initiative and CEO of

Civic, a bipartisan social enterprise firm. As a Senior Adviser at Common

Sense Media, he helped draft the 2018 California Consumer Privacy Act, the

most far-reaching technology privacy law in American history. Reed has

been a visiting professor at the University of Chicago and the University

of Delaware, and has degrees from Princeton and Oxford, where he was a

Rhodes Scholar. He is a native of Idaho.

Elizabeth Wilkins, Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff

Elizabeth Wilkins serves as the Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff for

the Biden-Harris Transition. Prior to joining the transition, Wilkins

served in various senior leadership roles at the Office of the Attorney

General for the District of Columbia (OAG), including Senior Counsel for

Policy and Chief of Staff. Prior to joining OAG, Elizabeth served as a

law clerk to Associate Justice Elena Kagan of the U.S. Supreme Court, and

to then-Chief Judge Merrick Garland of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the

D.C. Circuit. Before law school, Elizabeth served as an urban policy and

economic opportunity advisor in the Obama-Biden White House Domestic

Policy Council; led field operations in Michigan for President Obama’s

2008 campaign; and worked as a political organizer for the Service

Employees International Union. Wilkins is a graduate of Yale College and

Yale Law School and lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband, son and

daughter.