President-elect Joe Biden Announces Members of White House Senior Staff

WASHINGTON – President-elect Joe Biden today announced new members of his White House senior staff. These diverse, experienced, and talented

individuals demonstrate President-elect Biden’s continued commitment to

building an administration that not only looks like America, but is also

ready to deliver results for working families on day one.

“I’m proud to name additional members of our team who will help deliver

the change America needs in these difficult times. Their dedication to

overcoming the challenges facing our country today are rooted in their

diverse backgrounds and experiences. They will serve the American people

and help build back better, creating a more just, equitable, and united

nation,” said President-elect Joe Biden.

“To bring President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris’ agenda to

life you must have a boundless team of experts ready for day one. Today’s

appointees are respected leaders who will bring a commitment to serving

the American people each and every day. They will support our work to

build an administration and White House that represents America and

delivers results,” said incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Biographies of the appointees are listed below in alphabetical order:

Mala Adiga, Policy Director to Dr. Jill Biden

Mala Adiga served as a senior advisor to Dr. Jill Biden and a senior

policy advisor on the Biden-Harris Campaign. Previously, Adiga was

Director for Higher Education and Military Families at the Biden

Foundation. During the Obama-Biden administration, Adiga served as Deputy

Assistant Secretary of State for Academic Programs at the Bureau of

Educational and Cultural Affairs, in the Secretary of State’s Office of

Global Women’s Issues as Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the

Ambassador-at-Large, and as Director for Human Rights on the National

Security Staff. Prior to that, she was Counsel to the Associate Attorney

General in the Department of Justice. Before entering government service,

Adiga worked on the Obama-Biden 2008 presidential campaign. Prior to the

campaign, she was a litigation associate at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in

Chicago and clerked for U.S. District Court Judge Philip Simon in the

Northern District of Indiana. A native of Illinois, Adiga is a graduate of

Grinnell College, the

University of Minnesota School of Public Health, and the University of

Chicago Law School.

Carlos Elizondo, White House Social Secretary

Carlos Elizondo was a Special Assistant to the President and Social

Secretary to Vice President and Dr. Jill Biden for all eight years of the

Obama-Biden administration, the first Hispanic American appointed to this

position. In this role, he had responsibility for planning, managing, and

successfully executing all events hosted by the Vice President and his

family, to include visits by world leaders, members of Congress, business

leaders, and other high-ranking dignitaries and celebrities. During the

Clinton-Gore administration, Elizondo served in both the White House and

in the Office of the U.S. Chief of Protocol, where he managed numerous

state visits, Papal visits, the Centennial Olympic Games, the NATO 50th

Anniversary Summit and other international summits. Elizondo has held

several positions outside of government, including Senior Director of

Presidential Events at Georgetown University, Manager of Special

Activities and Protocol at Walt Disney World, and as an Estate Manager

overseeing operations for a private family estate. Originally from Texas,

Elizondo is a graduate of the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus,

Ohio. He and his partner reside in Washington, D.C.

Cathy Russell, Director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel

Ambassador Cathy Russell serves on the Advisory Board of the Biden-Harris

Transition Team and served as Vice Chair of the Biden-Harris Campaign.

Before that, Ambassador Russell was a resident fellow at the Institute of

Politics at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. During

the Obama-Biden administration, Ambassador Russell served for all eight

years at the White House and the U.S. Department of State, including as

Deputy Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to Second Lady Dr.

Jill Biden and the U.S. Ambassador for Global Women’s Issues, where she

led efforts to integrate women’s issues into US foreign policy.

Previously, she served as the senior advisor on international women’s

issues on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as Associate Deputy

Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice, as the Staff Director

of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and as Senior Counsel to Senator

Patrick J. Leahy. Ambassador Russell serves on multiple boards and

advisory

committees, including board co-chair of the Women’s Foreign Policy Group,

a board member of Women for Women International, as well as a member of

the Sesame Street Global Advisory Group, the Leadership Council for Women

in National Security Steering Committee, the National Security Action

Advisory Council, the Thomson Reuters Trust Women Foundation, and the

U.S.-Afghan Women’s Council. A native of Pennsylvania, Ambassador Russell

graduated from Boston College and the George Washington University Law

School.

Louisa Terrell, Director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs

Louisa Terrell currently oversees legislative affairs for the Biden-Harris

Transition Team. Terrell’s two decades of experience includes leadership

roles in the public and private sectors, including as Special Assistant to

the President for Legislative Affairs in the Obama-Biden administration.

Prior to that, she served as an Advisor to Tom Wheeler, Chairman of the

Federal Communications Commission, and worked for several years on Capitol

Hill, including as Deputy Chief of Staff for then-U.S. Senator Biden and

Chief of Staff for U.S. Senator Cory Booker. Terrell’s work outside of

government has included roles as the Deputy General Counsel and Head of

Public Affairs at McKinsey & Company, Executive Director of the Biden

Foundation, Senior Director for Federal Policy & Strategy at Yahoo!, and

Director of Public Policy at Facebook. Originally from Delaware, Terrell

is a graduate of Tufts University and Boston College School of Law, and

lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband and two

daughters.