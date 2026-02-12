Presidents Day Holiday Delays Trash Collection in Hampton
Feb. 11, 2026 — Here’s a look at how these city offices, departments, or services will be affected by the Presidents Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 16.
City offices: Closed Monday, Feb. 16
Trash collection: No trash or recycling collections on Monday, Feb. 16. Those collections will be done Wednesday, Feb. 18.
Street sweeping: Sweeping scheduled for Monday, Feb. 16, will be done on Wednesday, Feb. 18. Wednesday’s sweeping will be done Friday, Feb. 20.
Yard Waste Site: Closed Monday, Feb. 16
Landfill: Open Monday, Feb. 16, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
City schools: Closed Monday, Feb. 16
Libraries: Closed Monday, Feb. 16
Community and neighborhood centers: Closed Monday, Feb. 16
Treasurer’s office: Closed Monday, Feb. 16
Commissioner of Revenue’s Office: Closed Monday, Feb. 16
DMV Select: Closed Monday, Feb. 16
Courts: Closed Monday, Feb. 16
Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts: Closed Monday, Feb. 16
Public golf courses: The Woodlands and The Hamptons are open Monday, Feb. 16
City parks and Bluebird Gap Farm: Open Monday, Feb. 16
Hampton History Museum: Open Monday, Feb. 16, but administrative offices are closed.
Hampton Roads Transit: All HRT services (bus, light rail, ferry, etc.) will operate on their regular schedule, but transit center information booths will be closed.