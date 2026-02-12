Presidents Day Holiday Delays Trash Collection in Hampton

Feb. 11, 2026 — Here’s a look at how these city offices, departments, or services will be affected by the Presidents Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 16.

City offices: Closed Monday, Feb. 16

Trash collection: No trash or recycling collections on Monday, Feb. 16. Those collections will be done Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Street sweeping: Sweeping scheduled for Monday, Feb. 16, will be done on Wednesday, Feb. 18. Wednesday’s sweeping will be done Friday, Feb. 20.

Yard Waste Site: Closed Monday, Feb. 16

Landfill: Open Monday, Feb. 16, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

City schools: Closed Monday, Feb. 16

Libraries: Closed Monday, Feb. 16

Community and neighborhood centers: Closed Monday, Feb. 16

Treasurer’s office: Closed Monday, Feb. 16

Commissioner of Revenue’s Office: Closed Monday, Feb. 16

DMV Select: Closed Monday, Feb. 16

Courts: Closed Monday, Feb. 16

Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts: Closed Monday, Feb. 16

Public golf courses: The Woodlands and The Hamptons are open Monday, Feb. 16

City parks and Bluebird Gap Farm: Open Monday, Feb. 16

Hampton History Museum: Open Monday, Feb. 16, but administrative offices are closed.

Hampton Roads Transit: All HRT services (bus, light rail, ferry, etc.) will operate on their regular schedule, but transit center information booths will be closed.