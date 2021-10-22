Prevent Catalytic Converter Thefts

There has been a rise in the number of catalytic converter thefts in Newport News, as well as other cities across the Commonwealth. To help residents protect their property, the Newport News Police Department is joining forces with the Hampton Police Division for a catalytic converter vehicle identification number (VIN) etching event on Saturday, October 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Newport News Park, 13560 Jefferson Avenue. This free opportunity is open to the public and is being hosted in conjunction with the Virginia Fall Classic Car Show. Catalytic converters are emissions control devices that are in the exhaust system underneath vehicles. They contain valuable metals, which thieves turn in for cash. Replacing the devices can cost vehicle owners thousands of dollars. To avoid becoming a victim or catch the thieves committing these crimes, please follow the following tips: Park in well-lit areas or a garage or fenced-in locationUse an alarm or camera to catch thievesInstall an anti-theft deviceEtch your vehicle’s VIN number on your catalytic converter(s)Report suspicious activity to police To sign up for the event, register on the Etch and Catch event website.