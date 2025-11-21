Prime Food Recalls Lava Buns Over Undeclared Milk

Prime Food Processing LLC of Brooklyn, NY is voluntarily recalling 2,243 cases of two dessert bun varieties because the packaging does not declare milk in the “Contains” allergen statement as required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The milk in these products is derived from unsalted butter listed in the ingredient statement. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk risk a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were distributed to Asian grocery stores between April 2, 2025 and November 14, 2025 in the following states:

AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI

Recalled Products include:

Prime Food brand Lava Bun with Salted Egg Yolk with UPC #97903705873- 24 oz Item #PD4188 – This product is packaged in an orange pouch approximately 10.25″W × 11.25″H Lot Code Range: 25092-25318. Expiration Range: 07/26-03/27

Prime Food brand Lava Bun with Green Tea Flavor UPC #97803705883- 24 oz Item #PD4198 – This product is packaged in a bright lime green pouch approximately 10.25″W × 11.25″H Lot Code Range: 25092-25318. Expiration Range: 07/26-03/27

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date.

The issue was identified during an internal product review. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that packaging did not declare milk in the allergen statement. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s label review process.

Consumers who purchased these products should return them to the place of purchase with the uneaten buns and packaging for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Prime Food Processing LLC at 718-963-2323, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST.