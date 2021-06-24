Prince William Humane Society Homeless Animals Support Network Invests in Animal Resources of Tidewater with a Grant of $5,000

Animal Resources of Tidewater today announced that it has been awarded a $5,000 grant from Prince William Humane Society Homeless Animals Support Network to support the Safety NACC program at the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center

Animal Resources of Tidewater is a nonprofit organization which has served the people and pets in Hampton Roads for over two decades.

The Prince William Humane Society award will allow Animal Resources of Tidewater to provide critical funding to the Safety NACC initiative which provides temporary foster homes for pets whose owners are facing hardship. The grant will help pay for crates, spay/neuter surgeries, and veterinary care.

“For more than 20 years Animal Resources of Tidewater has been providing resources in Hampton Roads to keep families and pets together,” said ART Founder and Vice President Debra Griggs. “The Safety NACC program is completely aligned with ART’s core mission and we are honored to receive grant funding to support NACC in delivering this vital service to our community.”

“We are so grateful that ART has decided to support Safety NACC with this grant,” said Bureau Manager Michelle Dosson. “As COVID-19 eviction moratoriums are lifted around the country, fostering programs like Safety NACC may provide needed support to keep people and their pets together.”

The Prince William Humane Society has served the people and pets of Prince William County VA since 2012 and has recently created the Homeless Animals Support Network (HASN) to expand its mission to strengthen the human/animal bond. HASN provides assistance to keep pets in their homes with their families and to serve the most vulnerable pets who must enter shelter environments. They are accomplishing these goals by 1) increasing the reach of the Poor Animals Welfare and Surgical (PAWS) Fund to support the care of injured and sick animals who enter shelters and rescues throughout Virginia, 2) strengthening the Fur-ever Togetherprogram to keep animals out of shelters by working with rescues and outreach groups to assist pet owners so pets can stay in their homes, and, 3) using social media and web presence to shine a light on affiliate partner rescues, adoptable pets, and other pet-related content, all with the aim of increasing adoptions and saving more lives. The organization is funded through donations from individuals and business sponsorships.