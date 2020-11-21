Princess Anne High School, Urban League & Foodbank Partner for “Operation Pack a Car”

“Operation Pack a Car”

300 Thanksgiving baskets with turkey & trimmings distributed to local families on Nov. 21

For 15 years, Princess Anne High School (PAHS) in Virginia Beach has coordinated a program with the Foodbank to provide holiday food baskets to local families needing some extra support. A new partnership in 2020 with the Urban League of Hampton Roads enabled the longtime PAHS program to help more families than ever before by giving away more than 300 holiday baskets that included turkeys and all the trimmings for a complete Thanksgiving feast.

Volunteers from PAHS, the Foodbank and the Urban League assembled the baskets on Nov. 19 and distributed them at a drive-thru pickup event called “Operation Pack a Car” on Saturday, Nov. 21. The baskets were delivered to recipients in their cars to comply with social distancing guidelines.

According to Michael Moore, a technology education teacher at PAHS, the holiday food basket program has grown significantly over the years since it began in 2005. “I have worked with increasingly more students who experience food insecurity daily, and especially in 2020 from the impact of the pandemic,” he said. “The holiday food basket program helps to bridge the gap between a culture of need and a future of hope for our students and their families. We are so appreciative of the efforts of our food contributors and the Foodbank, along with the generous support from the Urban League, to make this year’s program a huge success.”

Urban League of Hampton Roads CEO and President Gilbert Bland added, “It was a privilege to partner with Princess Anne High School and the Foodbank on such a meaningful community service initiative that benefits families of PAHS and its feeder schools. It’s truly heartwarming to know that over 300 local families will enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving dinner together.”

Today’s holiday food basket giveaway is the first of two events this holiday season. On Saturday, December 19, the Urban League of Hampton Roads will continue their partnership with Princess Anne High School and the Foodbank to provide 500 Christmas foods baskets to families in the community.

