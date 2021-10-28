Princeton Review Names Virginia Wesleyan Among Nation’s Most Environmentally Responsible Colleges

Virginia Beach, Va.—Virginia Wesleyan is one of the nation’s most environmentally responsible colleges, according to The Princeton Review. The education services company features VWU in its most recent edition of The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges: 2022 Edition, released today.

The Princeton Review chose the 420 schools in the guide based on its survey of administrators at 835 colleges in 2020-21 about their institutions’ commitments to the environment and sustainability. The company’s editors analyzed more than 25 survey data points to select the schools.

“We strongly recommend Virginia Wesleyan University to students who care about the environment and want to study and live at a green college,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief. “VWU offers excellent academics and demonstrates a commitment to sustainability that is exemplary on many counts.”

Franek noted that The Princeton Review has seen an increasing level of interest among students in attending colleges with green practices, programs, and offerings. Seventy-eight percent of the more than 11,000 college applicants that participated in The Princeton Review’s 2021 College Hopes & Worries Survey said that having information about a college’s commitment to the environment would affect their decision to apply to or attend a school. This was a 12 percent increase over the 66 percent indicated on the company’s 2020 survey.

Guide to Green Colleges profiles include “Green Facts” sections detailing matters such as the availability of transportation alternatives on campus and the percentage of the college food budget spent on local/organic food. Profiles also provide information about the schools’ enrollment requirements, cost, financial aid, and student body demographics.

The Virginia Wesleyan University community is dedicated to a greener campus and a greener world. In addition to its consistent selection for the Green Colleges guide, VWU has been recognized locally, regionally and nationally for its sustainability practices:



Virginia Wesleyan University is also included in the 2022 edition of The Princeton Review’s Best 387 Colleges and featured in the Southeastern category of 2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region.

PHOTO CAPTION: Virginia Wesleyan University’s LEED Gold certified Greer Environmental Sciences Center opened in fall 2017, offering unprecedented opportunities for students through its indoor and outdoor classroom spaces and teaching and research laboratories, and fostering collaboration with organizations such as the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Brock Environmental Center.