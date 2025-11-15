Procurement Lunch & Learn Expands Opportunities for Small Businesses

Join Procurement for a virtual Lunch & Learn tailored for small businesses on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m. Gain valuable insights into the government procurement process and discover strategies to position your business for success.

This session is designed to give small business owners practical insights into how government procurement works and how they can position themselves for success. Participants will gain a clear understanding of purchasing methods, supplier requirements, and the resources available to help small firms compete effectively.

Topics will include:

Understanding the Procurement Process – demystifying how local government and agencies buy goods and services.

Small Purchases, Bids, and RFPs – what they mean, how they differ, and how small businesses can take advantage.

Tips for Competing as a Small Business – strategies to stand out against larger competitors.

Do’s and Don’ts in Contracting – common mistakes to avoid and best practices to follow.

Resources and Certifications – tools, programs, and certifications (such as SWaM) that open doors for small suppliers.

This interactive lunch session will provide actionable takeaways, answer questions, and help small businesses build the confidence and connections needed to tap into procurement opportunities.

Register for access at nnswam.eventbrite.com.