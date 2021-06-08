Project Toy Drop| Lane Closures| B-Ball Event| Free Rides for Seniors

Join the Department of Social Services this Saturday, June 12th, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1701 High Street as Project Toy Drop III kicks off. Brand new toys and books will be distributed to Portsmouth youth on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is open to all kids ages 3 to 16 who are residents of Portsmouth. Pre-register according to the last name of the parent/guardian, and participants must present ID at the event. The June 12th event will be for last names beginning with A through K. (L through Z scheduled for June 26th)

For additional information, contact Dana Spruill at (757) 405-1800, ext. 8384. Register at www.portsmouthva.gov/kidswish.

Additional Portsmouth Lane Closure and Reminders

The Department of Engineering has announced the following lane closures during infrastructure work:

– The outside lane of westbound County Street, between Effingham Street and Chestnut Street, will be closed Wednesday, June 9th, through Friday, June 11th, from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily during road work.

– The closure of the right lane of westbound County Street, between Phoebus Street and Elm Avenue, began yesterday and will continue for approximately three weeks from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each weekday. This lane closure will be during work at Phoebus Square Apartments.

– From today, June 8th, until Thursday, June 10th, the westbound right lane of Turnpike Road will be closed between Romanesque and Gothic Streets from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. The lane closure will be during sewer tap work.

For more information, call the Department of Engineering at 393-8592.

Brighton Community Basketball Event Held on June 5th

The Portsmouth Fire Department and the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office participated in the Brighton Community Basketball Event on Saturday, June 5th, with some of their staff members. Sheriff Michael Moore and Fire Chief Nestor Mangubat are pictured left to right in the first photo and are enjoying the game in photo two!

VA Provides Free Rides to Vaccine Clinics

Senior Services of Virginia is providing free rides to vaccine clinics for seniors who are 60 and over. This I-Ride Transit is available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays; and, Fridays, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A $4 donation is appreciated, but certainly not required. Call I-Ride Transit at (757) 222-4513.