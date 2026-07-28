Protect Your Benefits: Newport News EBT Safety Tips

Your SNAP benefits help provide food and support for your household. Unfortunately, scammers are always looking for ways to steal EBT benefits through fraud and scams. Taking a few simple steps can help protect your card, your information, and your benefits.

Simple Steps to Help Prevent Fraud

Keep your EBT card information safe. Never share your card number or PIN with anyone who contacts you by phone, text, email, or social media. The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), Newport News Human Services, and other government agencies will never ask for your EBT card details through an unsolicited message or call.

To help protect your benefits:

Lock your card when you’re not shopping. The free ConnectEBT app allows you to lock and unlock your EBT card instantly, helping prevent unauthorized purchases.

Change your PIN regularly. Avoid using birthdays, repeating numbers, or other information that may be easy to guess.

Be cautious at checkout. Skimming devices can be placed on card readers to steal card information. If something looks unusual, notify store staff and use another register.

Report suspicious activity. If someone asks for your EBT card number or PIN, do not provide any information. Hang up, delete the message, and report the scam.

New Chip Cards Are Coming

Additional protection is on the way. Beginning in September 2026, VDSS will begin issuing SNAP EBT cards equipped with chip technology. These cards will provide enhanced security and increased protection against electronic theft. All Virginia SNAP customers are expected to receive their new chip-enabled cards by the end of 2026.

Your benefits exist to support your family when it matters most. A few simple habits can help make sure they’re there when you need them. For additional fraud prevention tips and resources, visit the VDSS EBT Scam Prevention page.