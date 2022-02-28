Provide Comments on the Draft 2022 Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation Plan

By: City of Newport News

Newport News is partnering with other cities, counties, and towns throughout Hampton Roads and the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission (HRPDC) to update the Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation Plan. The existing plan has been in place since 2017 and an updated version will be adopted this year. The goal of the updated plan and planning process is to make Hampton Roads less vulnerable to natural disasters and manmade hazards. The process ensures localities are prepared to work together to respond and recover and also makes each community in the region eligible for federal funding following a disaster event. The HRPDC is hosting a final virtual Public Meeting on Wednesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. During this meeting, participants will learn about the Mitigation Action Plan that was prepared during the process. Register online to participate in the meeting.

The DRAFT 2022 Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation Plan is available for review on the HRPDC website. The community is invited to provide comments by March 9 to leigh.morgan.chapman@gmail.com. For additional information, visit the Hazard Mitigation Plan page on the HRPDC website.