Provide Input on Potential Transportation Improvements at Jefferson Ave. and Fort Eustis Blvd.

Public feedback is being sought on a transportation study assessing potential safety, operational and transit access improvements at the Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) and Fort Eustis Boulevard (Route 105) intersection in Newport News. The study will analyze transportation issues identified at the intersection, which include traffic traveling from the I-64 west off-ramp (exit 250), with an additional focus on providing enhanced pedestrian, bicycle and transit access.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) invites residents and travelers to learn more and share feedback online at VAProjectPipeline.org. Study materials include a presentation and executive summary, as well as an online survey, all of which is available through March 14.

This study is being conducted as part of a new program, Project Pipeline, created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). Project Pipeline is a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia. Through this planning process, projects and solutions may be considered for funding through programs including SMART SCALE, revenue sharing, interstate funding and others.

Project Pipeline is led by Virginia’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment (OIPI), in collaboration with VDOT and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT). The Commonwealth is partnering with the City of Newport News, the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization and consultant Kimley-Horn to develop targeted improvements for the Jefferson Avenue Project Pipeline Study that minimize impacts to the community and address priority needs in a cost-effective way. The final plan will provide a multimodal investment strategy that can be used to seek and secure funding.