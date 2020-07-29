Provide Input on the Newport News’ Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development

Public meeting this evening at 6 p.m., comment periodopen until August 11

A draft of the City of Newport News’ Five-Year Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development is now available for public review and comment. As a recipient of funds from the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the city is required to prepare a long range plan that identifies needs related to housing, homelessness, community revitalization and economic development. The city must determine priorities, establish strategic goals and allocate anticipated resources. The plan, which includes the Annual Action Plan for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, is available for review on the city’s website.

A public meeting to receive citizen comments on the draft plan will be held today at 6 p.m. at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center (2410 Wickham Avenue). Comments can also be provided to the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority at 227 27th Street/P.O. Box 797, Newport News, Virginia 23607. Hard copies of the plan are available for review until August 11 at all Newport News public libraries, the Department of Development (3rd Floor of City Hall) and the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority (227 27th Street). The public comment period ends August 11.