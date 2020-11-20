Provide Support and Comfort this Holiday Season

24th Annual Mayflower Marathon begins this Friday

Hunger affects individuals and families year-round, but it’s especially painful during the holidays. Once again, 106.9 The Fox and FM99 have partnered to present the 24th Mayflower Marathon Holiday Food Drive in support of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. The goal is to collect as much food and monetary contributions as possible to offer nourishment, joy and hope to families across the greater Peninsula who struggle with hunger.

This 57-hour food and fund drive takes place Friday, November 20 through Sunday, November 22 at the Kroger stores in Hampton (1050 W. Mercury Boulevard) and Tabb (5007 Victory Boulevard). Your favorite on-air personalities from 106.9 The Fox and FM99 will broadcast from the Hampton location, encouraging people to donate. Support is critical this year, as the Foodbank has served a record number of our neighbors in need, many of whom have needed support for the first time ever due to the pandemic.

Giving is easy and safe! Simply drive through and donate food or funds without even getting out of your car. Take your donation to either of the following locations:



Hampton Kroger – 1050 W. Mercury Boulevard: Around the clock from 530 a.m. on Friday, November 20 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 22

Tabb Kroger – 5007 Victory Boulevard: Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21 from 7 a.m. until 7 pm.; Sunday, November 22 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The most needed food items include: frozen turkeys, canned fruits and vegetables, instant potatoes, family sized boxed rice, hearty meaty soups, gravy, cereals, 100% juice, spaghetti/pasta meals, canned meats, peanut butter and jelly. The Foodbank will also gladly accept monetary donations, which they will use to purchase truckloads of their most-needed supplies.

For more information on the Mayflower Marathon, visit the Foodbank’s website. If you’d like to collect non-perishable food donations and/or start a fundraising campaign, contact Tracy at thansbrough@hrfoodbank.org.