PUBLIC COMMENTS ON PROPOSED BUDGET DURING SUFFOLK CITY COUNCIL MAY 6TH MEETING

Suffolk City Council will once again conduct an Electronic Emergency Management Meeting on Wednesday, May 6th, at 2:00 p.m., during which, as previously advertised and announced, a Public Hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operating and Capital Budget will be held.



This Meeting is in lieu of the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting for Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. During these uncertain times, it is imperative that the business of local government continue so that the needs of all citizens can be met now and in the future.



On March 12, 2020, Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency for the Commonwealth of Virginia due to the rapid spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Following that declaration, City Manager Patrick Roberts declared the City of Suffolk to be in a State of Emergency. Because of the catastrophic nature of the declared emergency, it is impractical and unsafe to assemble a quorum of City Council in a single location. In accordance with the Code of Virginia and Suffolk City Code, this Emergency Meeting of Suffolk City Council will be held via video and video conference. Council Members will be individually participating electronically from other City facilities.



Citizens who wish to share their views on the proposed Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Budget should send written comments by email to 2021budget@suffolkva.us, or by regular mail to Attention: Budget Division, City of Suffolk, P.O. Box 1858, Suffolk, Virginia 23439. Citizens must provide their name and address with the written correspondence. Written comments received prior to the start of the public hearing will be included in the official public hearing record. All comments received will be provided to Suffolk City Council.



The Meeting will be aired live on the Suffolk Municipal Channel (Spectrum Channel 190) and live streamed at www.suffolkva.us/tv so that the public is aware of all actions taken.