Public Hearing for Reconstruction on Ivy Avenue to Marshall Avenue, Newport News﻿

The Department of Engineering will be reconstructing the existing roadway of 16th Street from Ivy Avenue to Marshall Avenue. The project will include an eight-foot sidewalk, shared bike lanes, and a median-separated bus drop-off lane for the Achievable Dream Academy. Overhead utilities will also be installed underground in advance of the construction.



A public hearing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 5:30-7 p.m. This meeting will be held at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center at 2410 Wickham Ave, Newport News, VA, 23607. Written and oral comments from the public are welcome.



Residents may review maps, drawings, and other information concerning the proposal at the meeting or Newport News City Hall, Department of Engineering, 7th Floor, 2400 Washington Avenue. Requests for information should reference “Complete Streets on 16th Street: Ivy Avenue to Marshall Avenue.



Source: The City of Newport News

