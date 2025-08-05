Public Info Session to Address Proposed Apartment Complex

Residents of Newport News are invited to attend a public information session to learn more about Iverson Landing, a new luxury apartment community being proposed for the area. Hosted by A4 Development Group, the session will take place on Thurs., Aug. 7 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at Woodside High School, located at 13450 Woodside Ln.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, share input, and connect directly with the development team. Community members are encouraged to participate in this session to help shape the future of their neighborhood.