Public Input Needed for Update to Stoney Run Park Master Plan

City to gather input via survey and Open House on September 21

Newport News is home to 36 beautiful parks with a variety of recreational opportunities. The city’s Stoney Run Park is nestled in the Denbigh area at 15194 Warwick Boulevard and boasts 228 acres. At Stoney Run Park, residents and guests enjoy athletic amenities, bike paths and trails, boat rentals, gardens, freshwater fishing, hiking and walking paths and trails, picnic shelters, playgrounds, and more. The park also includes a Nature Center!

Many in the area, particularly young people, have been to the Stoney Run Athletic Complex, a five-field complex known for hosting tournaments, leagues and athletic special events. Although primarily developed for softball, this great facility is also used for youth baseball, youth soccer, and field hockey. The park itself also features basketball and tennis courts. The new Bethea Basketball Court, the city’s first outdoor lighted court, sits at the entrance to the complex.

The city is developing an updated master plan for Stoney Run Park and needs public input. The existing Stoney Run Park Master Plan was completed in 1998 and a great deal has changed in our city and region since then. Our goal is to develop a vibrant new master plan that capitalizes on the park’s existing amenities while identifying ways to improve community offerings and maximize the site’s potential. The city intends to include the area around the Stoney Run Athletic Complex, including the Recovery Operations Center, in the plan, as we anticipate it will be accessible for recreational use in the next few years.

There are several ways to share ideas on the Stoney Run Park Master Plan. The community is invited to respond to an online survey to provide input. The city is also hosting an Open House on Tuesday, September 21 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Denbigh Community Center (15198 Warwick Boulevard). Residents are invited to stop by anytime to speak with staff about the park and activities you’d like to see offered.

To learn more about the process and to follow along with the plan’s development, visit the Stoney Run Master Plan webpage.