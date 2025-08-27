Public Libraries Launch ‘Reading Dragons’ Challenge

The Newport News Public Library (NNPL) is inviting young readers to embark on a magical reading adventure with its new “Reading Dragons and Friends” reading challenge. Designed for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, the program runs from September through April and encourages reading through collectible trading cards.

For every 30 minutes read, participants earn one trading card—up to 16 cards each month. Children can complete rows on their reading logs to collect a full “family” of mythical creature cards, which includes an egg, baby, teen, and adult version of the creature they choose.

Each month will feature four unique mythical creatures. Cards can be collected during the current month and for 30 days afterward. For example, September’s cards will be available through Oct. 30.

Reading logs and three starter cards are now available at all NNPL branches.